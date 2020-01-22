Saint Elizabeth’s Community appoints new CEO

WARWICK – Saint Elizabeth Community has appointed its current chief operating officer as its next president and CEO.

Matthew R. Trimble will assume his new role on July 1, after the retirement of Steven J. Horowitz, the nonprofit’s current CEO.

Saint Elizabeth announced his appointment on Wednesday.

Trimble has worked at Saint Elizabeth for 25 years, and was named chief operating officer in 2015.

Saint Elizabeth Community has facilities in East Greenwich, Providence, Bristol and Warwick. It provides long and short-term nursing home care, assisted living, in-home and hospice care for seniors.

Trimble’s work at Saint Elizabeth has helped bolster a strong national reputation for the organization, said its board chair, Craig W. Carpenter.

“Matt’s expertise in our industry comes not only from his long-standing tenure here at Saint Elizabeth Community, but also from his deep engagement with leading organizations and individuals in the elder care space here in Rhode Island and nationally,” Carpenter said. “He will be ready on day one to build on the excellent work of… Horowitz to help lead our organization and its 800-plus employees in delivering the highest quality care to our 3,000-plus patients and residents.”

Prior to his appointment as COO, Trimble served as administrator at Saint Elizabeth Home in East Greenwich. He oversaw the move by residents and staff into the new facility in 2001 as well as construction of four Green House homes on its campus between 2015 and 2017.