Saint Rafael student creates AI app to offer people companionship

PAWTUCKET – To honor the memory of his brother Jason Normandin Jr., who passed away from cancer in 2019, 16-year-old Austin Haskins launched Haskins Industries, a website that uses artificial intelligence to offer companionship to people who have experienced similar tragedies.

The Saint Rafeal Academy student “couldn’t help his brother with his battles with mental health or cancer, but he knew he could try to help others not go through what him and his brother went through,” according to the company’s website.

An enthusiast of robotics and computer programming, Haskins created “JJ,” an app named after his late brother with which users can interact by subscribing for $5 per month to get unlimited access.

The website says JJ is “designed to be your friend you can go to for anything. He listens to what you have to say and responds with empathy and compassion. Making you feel safe, acknowledged, and supported.”

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.