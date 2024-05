Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced at the end of May.

EAST PROVIDENCE – The interim director of the state’s Department of Corrections has been picked by Gov. Daniel J. McKee to take the position permanently.

Wayne T. Salisbury Jr., who has been leading the department since January 2023, has been nominated by McKee.

Salisbury’s appointment needs to be confirmed by the Senate.

“Wayne’s experience in the Department of Corrections is extensive, and he has played an important role in day-to-day operations and long-term, strategic planning for the department,” McKee said. “I look forward to continuing to work with Director Salisbury to maintain high professional standards at the DOC and ensure a safe environment across all correctional facilities in Rhode Island.”

Salisbury, an Air Force veteran, has been serving as interim chief of the department after Patricia Coyne-Fague stepped down in January 2023.

“I’m honored to have led the R.I. Department of Corrections over the last 16 months, as we have faced operational challenges in areas such as staffing, recruitment, restrictive housing, and recidivism reduction to name a few,” Salisbury said. “I am grateful for the governor’s nomination and pledge my continuous commitment to provide a safe and secure environment for all while offering rehabilitative and vocational opportunities for those returning to our communities.”

Salisbury has worked for more than 30 years in public safety. He previously worked as the department’s assistant director, deputy warden and acting warden. Prior to that, he served as the warden of the Donald W. Wyatt Detention Facility in Central Falls from 2004 to 2010.

Salisbury is a certified corrections executive and has received specialized training from the FBI and the National Institute of Corrections. He was recognized with the 2007 Neil J. Houston Jr. Award for Dedicated Service and Citizen Contribution Toward the Criminal Justice Profession and Public Interest.

He is an active member of the Correctional Leaders Association, American Jail Association, and the American Correctional Association. He received his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Roger Williams University, a Master of Public Administration from the University of Rhode Island, and a second bachelor’s in cybersecurity from New England Institute of Technology.