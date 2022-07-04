Salloway to step down as Butler’s Memory and Aging Program director

PROVIDENCE – Butler Hospital’s Dr. Stephen Salloway, a neurologist who has earned international recognition for his research on treatments for Alzheimer’s disease, will step down from his position as director of the hospital’s Memory and Aging Program.

Salloway will pass leadership of the program, which he has held for 25 years, to its associate director, Dr. Meghan Riddle. She will serve as interim director until a new director is named.

The hospital has launched a nationwide search for Salloway’s successor.

Salloway earned national attention for his research in the development of Aduhelm, a drug created by Biogen Inc. to slow the progression of Alzheimer’s in patients with mild to moderate cases of the disease.

- Advertisement -

Under Salloway’s leadership, Butler has conducted more than 100 clinical trials for treatments for Alzheimer’s and related dementias.

Salloway will continue to work on research studies at the Memory and Aging Program and serve as a consultant to Riddle. He will also continue on as a psychiatry and neurology professor at the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, and as the associate director of the Brown University Center for Alzheimer’s Disease Research.

“Thanks to the dedication of our staff and contribution of thousands of study volunteers, the Memory and Aging Program has grown into a leading international center for Alzheimer’s research,” Salloway said. “Working together, we have opened the modern era for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and I look forward to continuing to work with the Butler Memory and Aging Program and the Brown Center for Alzheimer’s Disease Research to make exciting new advances in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease.”

Salloway’s extensive research includes work on a trial that found that diagnosis and treatment of mild dementia can be improved by using a scan to detect plaque buildup in the brain. He also co-authored a study showing that brain damage leading to Alzheimer’s can be detected by a blood test up to 16 years before symptoms appear.

“As director of neurology and the Memory and Aging Program at Butler Hospital, Dr. Salloway has been a tremendous asset to Butler Hospital and to individuals who suffer from Alzheimer’s disease,” said Butler CEO and President Mary Marran. “Dr. Salloway is internationally known for his work advancing the diagnosis and treatment of this terrible disease, and we will remain forever grateful that he dedicated his career to this effort.”

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.