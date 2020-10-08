Salvation Army property in Newport to be sold to seed capital campaign

NEWPORT – The Salvation Army, a privately funded nonprofit, will sell a property in Newport to raise funds for the renovation of its facility at 51 Memorial Blvd.

The site to be sold through sealed bids, at 10 Middleton Ave., has several buildings that have been vacant for a number of years and require maintenance, according to a news release.

The property is being sold in an “as-is” condition. A 1% finder’s fee will be paid to real estate agents upon closing.

The property sale is being conducted through sealed bids. The terms of sale can be obtained through Salvation Army attorney Mark M. Thayer, of Sayer Regan & Thayer in Newport.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at MacDdonal@PBN.com.