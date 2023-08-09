Salve partners with NWN Carousel for cybersecurity, hybrid tech initiatives

NEWPORT – Salve Regina University recently underwent a digital makeover through a partnership with Exeter-based NWN Carousel, the companies announced in late July.

The university approached NWN Carousel, a cloud communications service provider with a national clientele, as it pursues “multi-faceted technology initiatives to provide its students, administration and faculty with secure access to cutting-edge technologies in a flexible work-and-learn-from-anywhere environment,” NWN Carousel said in a statement announcing the partnership.

That includes networking infrastructure to support Salve Regina’s Esports gaming program, AI detection software and overall improvements to the university’s cybersecurity systems, among other measures.

Irving Bruckstein, chief information security officer at Salve Regina, said that the university “collaborated closely with NWN Carousel engineers to architect a solution that migrated our entire unified Communications system to the cloud.”

Bruckstein described the project as “a tremendous success, enabling Salve staff to work from anywhere while having access to high-quality professional communication tools.”

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.