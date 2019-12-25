NEWPORT – Jameson Chace, professor of the biology and biomedical sciences and cultural, environmental and global studies departments at Salve Regina University, was recently elected president of the Wilson Ornithological Society, the university announced.

Chace was elected to a two-year term as president of the worldwide organization of more than 1,000 scientists and amateurs involved in bird management and research during the society’s annual meeting in October, according to a news release.

In the release, Sara Morris, Canisius College interim vice president for academic affairs and a past president of the Wilson Ornithological Society, described Chace as an expert in the area of the effects of cowbird parasitism on bird populations and behavior, and the effects of bird urbanization.

Chace previously received two Rhode Island National Science Foundation Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research grants pertaining to marine response to climate change.

- Advertisement -

“The Wilson Ornithological Society provided me with travel funds to give my first professional research paper in 1995 and over the years, in many different roles, it has been an honor serving the organization that is devoted to developing and mentoring young scientists,” Chace said in a statement. “When I look at the list of past presidents, I am humbled to be listed among them.”

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor and covers the nonprofit and education sectors. He can be reached at Bessette@PBN.com.