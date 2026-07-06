Salve Regina establishes first-of-its-kind program focused on clinical leadership skills

NEWPORT – Salve Regina University is offering a new postgraduate certificate in clinical leadership in behavior analysis.

Designed for working professionals, the program is the first of its kind to focus on the skills needed to lead behavior-analytic service organizations, according to Salve Regina. It can be completed in one to two years, and enrollment is open for the fall 2026 semester.

According to the Behavior Analysis Certification Board, nationwide demand for board-certified behavior analysts has increased every year since 2010.

“There are many opportunities out there for [board-certified behavior analysts] to quickly take on leadership roles in their organizations, but building skills in management, compliance, planning and other leadership skills is not part of standard training,” said Cody Morris, Salve associate professor and program director. “This program was designed to help [board-certified behavior analysts] develop those skills that are so critical in leadership roles.”

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Salve Regina said the coursework focuses on leadership and management, compliance and ethical oversight, strategic planning, systems and operations, quality practices, training and enablement, clinical supervision and development, and innovation and dissemination. Instructors in the program are all leaders in their respective fields of expertise, according to the university. The online format blends synchronous and asynchronous learning, providing a flexible environment for working professionals.

“Many behavior analysts are asked to take on leadership responsibilities because they are strong clinicians, but clinical expertise alone does not always prepare someone to lead teams, systems or organizations,” said Joseph H. Cihon, director of research for the Autism Partnership Foundation. “This program recognizes that leadership requires its own set of skills and gives professionals a chance to develop them intentionally.”

For more information on the postgraduate certificate in clinical leadership in behavior analysis or to connect with Morris, visit salve.edu/clinical-leadership.