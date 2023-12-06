Salve Regina University launches $75M fundraising campaign

By
-
SALVE REGINA UNIVERSITY has launched its largest fundraising campaign ever, seeking to raise $75 million to support the university's academic and co-curricular programs. / COURTESY SALVE REGINA UNIVERSITY
SALVE REGINA UNIVERSITY has launched its largest fundraising campaign ever, seeking to raise $75 million to support the university's academic and co-curricular programs. / COURTESY SALVE REGINA UNIVERSITY
NEWPORT – Salve Regina University has officially launched its largest fundraising campaign in the university’s nearly 90-year history. The private university announced Wednesday that its “Our Mission. Our Moment” campaign looks to raise $75 million to help support Salve’s academic and co-curricular initiatives. Salve says it hopes significant investments for those initiatives will help elevate…


You must be a paid subscriber to read this content.

To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.


Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR