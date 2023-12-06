Salve Regina University launches $75M fundraising campaign

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber. - Advertisement -

NEWPORT – Salve Regina University has officially launched its largest fundraising campaign in the university’s nearly 90-year history. The private university announced Wednesday that its “Our Mission. Our Moment” campaign looks to raise $75 million to help support Salve’s academic and co-curricular initiatives. Salve says it hopes significant investments for those initiatives will help elevate…