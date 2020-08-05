Salve Regina University names Leeman director of new Pell Honors Program

NEWPORT – Salve Regina University recently appointed William Leeman as the new director for the university’s Pell Honors Program.

Leeman has taught in the program at Salve for eight years, as well as being an associate history professor at the university, Salve said. He also taught Salve’s short-term study-abroad program in Oxford, England, during the summer of 2017, Salve said. During that program, he spent time with 25 Salve students studying various subjects in England.

Leeman said that his goals for the Pell Honors Program are to make it smaller and more competitive academically, broaden professor participation and build up more community sense. Salve also said that Leeman hopes to motivate students to have a passion of learning long after their time studying at the university.

“It’s about inspiring students to take a leading role in shaping their community, their nation and the world in a way that will bring progress,” Leeman said in a statement.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.