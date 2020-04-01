Salve Regina, University of Saint Joseph create joint program for pharmacy Ph.D.

NEWPORT – In partnership with the University of Saint Joseph, based in Hartford, Conn., Salve Regina University has developed a new program for undergraduate science students to earn a pharmacy doctorate in six years.
Salve said students who are enrolled in either the biology or biochemistry science bachelor’s programs can apply for the 3+3 Bachelor’s and Pharm.D. Program during their third year. Students, if accepted into the program, would then complete their next three years of pharmacy training at the University of Saint Joseph.
“The [program] is a wonderful opportunity for those students seeking a career in the pharmacy industry but also desiring a strong foundation in either biology or biochemistry, and the well-rounded liberal arts education highly valued by employers,” said Susan Meschwitz, associate professor and chairwoman of Salve’s chemistry department, in a statement.
Joseph Ofosu, dean of University of Saint Joseph’s School of Pharmacy and Physician Assistant Studies, said in a statement that the program will offer students the ability to complete two degrees “seamlessly” and access professional opportunities “more quickly.”
