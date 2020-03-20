Salve Regina University postponing commencement ceremonies

NEWPORT – Salve Regina University announced Friday it is postponing its annual commencement ceremonies and canceling all Senior Week activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The university is the first in Rhode Island to announce such a measure in response to the outbreak. The University of Massachusetts Dartmouth announced recently it will cancel all events through the end of May, including commencement.

Commencements at Salve were originally scheduled for May 14 (graduate) and May 17 (undergraduate) on the Newport-based university’s campus. The university’s Commencement Ball will also not take place, as it was canceled by the “host hotel,” Salve President Kelli J. Armstrong said in an email to the Salve community.

Armstrong said the university will “honor” the graduates’ accomplishments “during the months ahead,” and will share details of a new date as it becomes available.

Both Brown University and the University of Rhode Island plan to announce next week the status of their respective commencement ceremonies.

Salve also said Friday it is extending remote learning through the rest of the semester and students will not be allowed back on campus. Students can, by appointment, retrieve their belongings from residence halls starting March 25, Salve said, and students will have an option of keeping their belongings on campus through the rest of the semester.

Salve has also started analyzing “billable student charges” for the period, and families will get information soon on the distribution of “prorated refunds” on room and board.

Other local colleges said this week that they will also be issuing prorated refunds on room and board.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.