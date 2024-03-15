Samos shares martial arts knowledge with Ocean State Shaolin

Veronica Samos has always loved developing the mind, body and soul connection that comes from practicing martial arts. After years of training and earning her black belt in Bujinkan martial arts, the Cranston native says she was inspired by her teacher to begin practicing the Shaolin martial arts of qigong and kung fu in New York. Then when her teacher recommended that Samos begin teaching her own classes, she accepted. “My intention is to help people improve their lives,” she said. “This is not just physical training but it’s also mental training.” Samos’ teaching business originated in Manhattan, N.Y., where she lived for about 30 years. But when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, she sold shares to her partner and returned to Rhode Island to be closer to family. After searching for the right space, Samos landed on a spot in Coventry and opened Ocean State Shaolin in October 2023, where she teaches all ages in Shaolin kung fu and kickboxing, as well as qigong. So far, she has developed a group of consistent clients and hopes to grow her practice to offer performance opportunities in parades or other events.