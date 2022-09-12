Samuel Eckel Named a Partner at Duffy & Sweeney

Congratulations to Samuel Eckel who has been named a partner at Duffy & Sweeney.

Active as part of the business law and M&A team since joining the firm in 2015, he has worked on multiple high-value transactions for clients that span industries including manufacturing, solar power and medical.

Sam represents firm clients in all general corporate matters including contract negotiations, corporate reorganizations and real estate transactions. He has been recognized as a Rising Star for Super Lawyers in the area of business/corporate law.

A graduate of Roger Williams School of Law (J.D. 2013) and Pennsylvania State University (B.S. Business Management 2010), he is admitted to practice in Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania.