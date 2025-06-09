Samuel Mencoff named Brown Health board chairman

PROVIDENCE – Brown University Health recently announced that Samuel Mencoff has been appointed as chairman of the board of directors, effective Dec. 9.

Mencoff is currently a member of the board. He graduated from Brown University in 1978, served as Chancellor from 2016 to 2024 and has been a member of the Brown Corporation since 2003.

Brown University Health enters a new era of growth, innovation, and service,” said John Fernandez, CEO and president of Brown Health. “His deep ties to Brown and his experience at the intersection of business, healthcare, and education make him uniquely qualified to guide our system well into the future.”

Mencoff co-founded and is a senior advisor at Madison Dearborn Partners, a Chicago-based private equity firm. He also holds leadership positions on several national boards including, commissioner of the Smithsonian Institution’s National Portrait Gallery, vice chair of the Art Institute of Chicago, director of the John Carter Brown Library and is lead independent director of Packaging Corporation of America.

Mencoff succeeds Lawrence Aubin Sr., who has been Brown Health’s Board chairman since 2015 and is stepping down in December.