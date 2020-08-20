Sand Hill Cove house sells for $2.6M

NARRAGANSETT – A colonial-style home in the town’s Sand Hill Cove neighborhood has sold for $2.6 million.

The sale is the highest price for the community since May 2017, according to Lila Delman Real Estate, which represented the seller.

Built in 1999, the house at 98 Sand Hill Cove Road is close to the beach and dunes and covers 3,479 square feet. It has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms and a variety of outdoor living areas.

The Aug. 6 sale is among the top 10 for Narragansett this year, according to Lila Delman Real Estate.

- Advertisement -

The sellers were identified in town deed records as David and Deborah Crocker. The buyer was identified as Catherine Forsyth.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer at the PBN. Contact her at MacDonald@PBN.com.