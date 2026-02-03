Santander to acquire Webster Financial in $12.3B deal

By
-
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORP., the Stamford, Conn.-based parent of Webster Bank, is being acquired by Madrid-based Banco Santander S.A. in a deal valued at approximately $12.3 billion. / PBN FILE PHOTO

PROVIDENCE – Banco Santander S.A., the Madrid-based parent of Santander Holdings USA Inc. and Santander Bank N.A., announced Tuesday it will acquire Webster Financial Corp., the Stamford, Conn.-based parent of Webster Bank, in a cash-and-stock transaction valued at approximately $12.3 billion. The deal, approved unanimously by both boards, will create one of the 10 largest

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

When Your Period Is Disrupting Your Life, It’s Time to Talk About It

For many women, heavy or irregular menstrual cycles are often brushed off as “normal”—something to…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display