Sawyer’s Market brings charm, artisanal flavor to West Side

A new artisanal marketplace and kitchen opened on the West Side on June 8, and manager Lydia Emmons is happy to call the neighborhood home. Sawyer’s Market, located at 447 Broadway, exudes a nostalgic charm before you step in the door. An old-fashioned, hand-painted sign adorns the outdoor corner side, blending in seamlessly with the neighborhood’s artsy tone while inviting all to come in. That charm continues inside, with wood and natural light in abundance. There, patrons can dine on entrees such as nicoise salad paired with local wines. Or they can grab coffee and pastry. They can even do some grocery shopping and pick up some fresh, locally grown produce and pantry products. “It’s a dream to do this on the West Side,” said Emmons. “We’ve barely been open a month and already we have so many regulars; families with little ones stopping by to get pastries, couples coming in for dinner and a glass of wine.” Sawyer’s is open six days a week, Emmons said, and does both lunch and dinner. “We’re doing artisanal work in an unfluffy and informal way, and people are really responding to that,” Emmons said. “We want to be that third space between home and work that people can settle into.”