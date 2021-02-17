SBA: $586M in PPP loans approved for 6,600 R.I. recipients

PROVIDENCE – More than 6,600 Rhode Island businesses and other eligible entities received a total of $586.3 million in forgivable payroll loans as of Feb. 15, according to the latest update from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

The new totals for state participation in the second round of Paycheck Protection Program marks an increase of $82 million for just over 1,000 recipients in Rhode Island compared to the prior update as of Feb. 7.

Nationwide, the program has approved $125.8 billion across 1.7 million loans since reopening in early 2021, with an average loan size of $75,000, according to the SBA. Of that, $114.9 billion or 91% went to second-time borrowers, who already received a loan under the 2020 program and can qualify for more money if they meet certain revenue loss requirements.

Rhode-Island based Citizens Bank ranked 11th among top lenders- a drop from its no. 7 ranking the prior week – with $1.4 billion approved to just over 24,000 recipients.

- Advertisement -

The report did not provide a state-by-state breakdown of loans by industry or demographics. Nationally, accommodation and food service industry businesses continue to benefit most in terms of funding, with $22.8 billion in approved funds equal to 18% of dollars allocated thus far, although those in the agricultural, forestry, fishing and hunting industries received the most loans at 218,687. Changes to the program allow qualifying restaurants and food service businesses to receive funds equal to 3.5 times their payroll – rather than the 2.5 times for other applicants.

A majority of loans approved went to recipients who did not identify their race, gender or veteran status. Of those who did disclose this information in their applications, 230,070 were white, receiving a combined $16.9 billion, compared to the 71,246 who identified as Black, receiving just under $2 billion, and the 59,574 Hispanic recipients who received $3.5 billion.

Just over $158 billion of the $284 billion allocation approved in the December stimulus bill remains available, with a March 31 application deadline.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.