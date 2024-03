Thank you to all the organizations who enrolled. Winners will be announced at the end of April.

Thank you to everyone who applied. Honorees will be announced March 18th.

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – The U.S. Small Business Administration on March 7 released its 2024 slate of Rhode Island small-business award winners, including nine small businesses and advocates highlighted for exemplifying “excellence, innovation, and commitment,” according to the SBA. Brian Goldman, CEO of Providence-based Big Blue Bug Solutions, was named Small Business Person of the Year. The

PROVIDENCE – The U.S. Small Business Administration on March 7 released its 2024 slate of Rhode Island small-business award winners, including nine small businesses and advocates highlighted for exemplifying “excellence, innovation, and commitment,” according to the SBA.

Brian Goldman, CEO of Providence-based Big Blue Bug Solutions, was named Small Business Person of the Year.

The announcement was made in the run up to National Small Business Week and the Rhode Island Salute to Small Business Awards Luncheon and ceremony scheduled for May 2 at the Crowne Plaza Providence-Warwick, co-sponsored by the SBA and the local nonprofit Skills for Rhode Island’s Future.

In a statement SBA Administrator Isabel Casillas Guzman said business ownership is on the rise and credited federal investments in local infrastructure, broadband, manufacturing, innovation, and clean energy, calling the week long celebration an “opportunity to lift up the amazing entrepreneurs, small business advocates, local partners, advisors, lenders, and investors who support America’s entrepreneurial spirit.”

SBA Rhode Island Acting District Director Catherine Marx called the Rhode Island cohort “a group of talented, hard-working innovators and job creators.”

“Through the power of the American Dream, they are making Rhode Island neighborhoods vibrant places to live and work, exhibiting their creativity, resiliency, and flexibility that contributes to our great nation’s economic strength,” she said.

Rhode Islanders being honored are as follows:

Small Business Person of the Year: Brian Goldman, Big Blue Bug Solutions, Providence

Rhode Island & New England Woman-Owned Small Business of the Year: Charlene Barbieri and Kendra Tanguay, Little Learners Academy, Cranston

Rhode Island & New England Microenterprise of the Year: Rachel Armentano, Harbor Creative Arts, North Kingstown

Rhode Island Exporter of the Year: Bacary Diatta, Kassumay LLC, Warren

Rhode Island Minority-Owned Small Business of the Year: Pearl Delsie Sarah Farquharson, Designed by Delsie, Providence

Rhode Island Veteran-Owned Small Business of the Year: George Sarianides, Freska Foods LLC , East Providence

, Rhode Island Young Entrepreneur of the Year: Edmund Addai, Stack House, Kingston

Rhode Island Financial Services Champion of the Year: Jeffrey Cascione, Navigant Credit Union

Rhode Island Joseph G.E. Knight Award For Entrepreneurial Excellence: Amber Ramey, Composure Self Care LLC, Cranston

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.