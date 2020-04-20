SBA approves $4.7M in Economic Injury Disaster Loans for R.I. applicants

PROVIDENCE – Ninety-two Rhode Island small businesses and nonprofits have qualified for a combined $4.7 million loans through the Small Business Administration’s Economic injury Disaster Loan program as of Monday, according to Rhode Island District Office Director Mark Hayward.

Unlike the Paycheck Protection Program, which offers forgivable loans specifically designed to cover payroll costs, the EIDL program funds must be repaid, though the interest rate will not exceed 4%. Additionally, the loans can be used for any “financial obligations and operating expenses” affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the SBA.

Amid delays in approval and funding of loans, Congress also approved $10 billion under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and. Economic Security Act to give applicants a short-term advance of up to $10,000. The advance program, which promised to turn around funding in three days from the time of application, has hit capacity and was no longer accepting applications as of Monday, according to the SBA website.

Hayward said the loans approved for Rhode Island applicants were through the original program, not the advance.

