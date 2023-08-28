SBA disaster declaration approved for Block Island businesses, residents

PROVIDENCE – Just over a week after the historic Harborside Inn burned down, Gov. Daniel J McKee announced Monday his request for a disaster declaration from the U.S. Small Business Administration was approved for businesses and residents on Block Island affected by the fire.

“The fire at the Harborside Inn was devastating for Block Island residents and business owners. But thanks to the efforts of the Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency and the U.S. Small Business Administration, help is available for those who have been impacted,” McKee said. “I thank our partners in government for their assistance and encourage all those affected by the fire to apply.”

Early in the morning on Aug. 19 a the Harborside Inn on Block Island became engulfed in flames. The exact cause remains under investigation, but authorities said they think it started in the ground floor kitchen.

About 80 firefighters from around the state arrived by plane and ship to help fight the blaze at the hotel At least four ladder trucks were also brought in from the mainland, the Block Island Chamber of Commerce told The Associated Press.

All guests were evacuated, and no serious injuries were reported.

As a result of the extensive damage from the blaze the building is set to be demolished the week of Sept. 11.

Many Block Island residents and businesses surrounding the hotel also felt the fire’s effects as the town of New Shoreham declared a temporary State of Emergency and canceled tourist travel for a day.

The inn’s building also housed the Harbor Grill and the Orchid Lounge plus had several street-level shops, including Wild Flowers Boutique and the Mad Hatter, a hat shop.

“A great effort by all in getting the Disaster Declaration. The State worked closely with SBA and local officials from Block Island on the data collection and the declaration application,” said Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency Director Marc R. Pappas. “This assistance will support recovery efforts for businesses and residents to return to pre-disaster conditions.”

Small Business Administration loan applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information, and download applications at disasterloanassistance.sba.gov

Material from The Associated Press was used in this report.