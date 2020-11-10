SBA reports $3.2B in traditional, COVID-19 loans to R.I. businesses in fiscal 2020

PROVIDENCE – The U.S. Small Business Administration provided more than $3.2 billion in capital to Rhode Island small businesses in fiscal 2020 through traditional loan programs and emergency funding rolled out amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release.

A majority of the fiscal 2020 funds, $1.9 billion, was distributed via the forgivable payroll loans offered through the Paycheck Protection Program. Just under 18,000 Rhode Island businesses received PPP loans before the program closed in August. Another $565.4 million in low-interest loans helped more than 10,600 businesses in the state with short-term revenue losses through the SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan program.

Traditional SBA lending programs, distributed through registered SBA lending institutions, also provided roughly $80 million to Ocean State small businesses this fiscal year – nearly 35% less than the $122.9 million doled out through SBA loans in fiscal 2019. The SBA’s most popular 7(a) loan provided $46.2 million across 156 loans in fiscal 2020, compared with the $68.7 million across 222 loans in fiscal 2019.

However, 504 loans, which help finance major fixed assets such as real estate and equipment, grew in fiscal 2020, with $437.3 million distributed across 59 loans. The prior fiscal year, the program provided $23.6 million across 61 loans.

Small, short-term loans for microbusinesses totaled $387,000 in fiscal 2020, a slight increase over the $377,000 funded the prior fiscal year.

SBA Rhode Island District Director Mark S. Hayward pointed to the traditional loan program support as further evidence of the resiliency of small-business owners and entrepreneurs.

“Even during one of the most challenging periods in American history people still wanted to open and operate businesses, and thankfully the amazing group of SBA lenders here in Rhode Island were there to answer the call,” Hayward said in a statement.

The SBA’s 2020 fiscal year ended on Sept. 30.

Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.