SBA to open temporary disaster loan outreach center on Block Island

NEW SHOREHAM – To assist businesses affected by the Harborside Inn fire, the U.S. Small Business Administration will be opening a temporary Disaster Loan Outreach Center on Block Island on Wednesday.

The center will open Aug. 30 at 1 p.m. and close permanently on Sept. 13 and will be located at 16 Old Town Road. The center will be open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., and will be closed Sundays and on Sept. 4 in observance of Labor Day.

Any small business or nonprofit organization that was affected by the fire at the Harborside Inn may apply for low-interest Economic Injury Disaster Loans at the recovery center, which were made available from Gov. Daniel J. McKee’s disaster declaration that was approved by the SBA on Aug. 28.

The declaration covers all of Washington County and surrounding counties of Kent and Newport, along with New London County, Conn. Loans up to $2 million will be offered and interest rates are 4% for business and 2.375% for nonprofit organizations with terms up to 30 years. There is also 0% interest and no payments on the loans in the first year.

“In the aftermath of the Block Island hotel fire, we stand in solidarity with the impacted small-business concerns in Rhode Island,” said Francisco Sánchez Jr., associate administrator for the Office of Disaster Recovery and Resilience at the Small Business Administration. “These businesses have suffered immense economic injury, leaving them vulnerable. Recognizing the pressing need for financial assistance, we are committed to extending our support through a disaster declaration of economic injury.”

Applicants do not need to have physical damage to be eligible for loans, as the loans are available for businesses that felt any kind of economic disruption because of the fire, said Anita Steenson, SBA office of disaster recovery and resilience spokesperson.

“There is no downside to applying,” Steenson said. “Whenever there’s a disaster, there is a snowball effect on businesses in surrounding areas, but we’re here to help.”

The deadline to apply for the loans is May 28, 2024, and early application is encouraged.

Applicants who cannot make it to the center may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information and download applications at disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ela.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.