SCHOOL DAZE: RIC searches for identity amid severe enrollment drop

By
-
UNWELCOME FEELING: Erik Christiansen, Rhode Island College history professor and faculty union president, says the college has undergone changes in the last decade, not all for the better. PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
UNWELCOME FEELING: Erik Christiansen, Rhode Island College history professor and faculty union president, says the college has undergone changes in the last decade, not all for the better. PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
Erik Christiansen didn’t know much about Rhode Island College when he agreed to take a job teaching history there in 2010. The Maryland native quickly fell in love with the bustling suburban campus, filled with eager students and enthusiastic faculty members, many of whom, like him, turned down offers from elite, private colleges because they…

You must be a subscriber to read this content. To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.
Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display