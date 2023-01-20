Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.
SCHOOL DAZE: RIC searches for identity amid severe enrollment drop
Erik Christiansen didn’t know much about Rhode Island College when he agreed to take a job teaching history there in 2010. The Maryland native quickly fell in love with the bustling suburban campus, filled with eager students and enthusiastic faculty members, many of whom, like him, turned down offers from elite, private colleges because they…