School of hard hats: College-bound? EB’s hiring surge convincing more grads there’s another career path

Approaching graduation, Lincoln Aldrich was only certain of two things: he wanted to work on boats, and he wanted to make a decent paycheck.
“I didn’t think college would be for me,” he said. “I thought I’d probably work as an electrician for some boat company, and I always heard they make good money doing what they do.”
Uncertain of his future, the Cranston High School East senior was contemplating enrolling in trade school. Then his guidance counselor told him that General Dynamics Electric Boat was planning to visit the school to conduct rapid-fire, high-volume “shotgun interviews.”
Aldrich sensed an opportunity.
Nearly 400 defense companies are registered and active in Rhode Island, about half of which are headquartered in the state. But none are bigger than General Dynamics Electric Boat, which is headquartered in Connecticut but employs more than 7,000 in North Kingstown.
Aldrich had heard the name through a cousin who had worked there, but that’s all he really knew.
“I signed up for the interview,” he said. “They told me about all the different trades I could choose from.”
He told them he’d like to become an electrician. The company offered him an entry-level job.
As his starting date approached in July, Aldrich wasn’t exactly certain what he’d be doing on day one. “I’d imagine it has something to do with wiring submarines,” he said.
And while he’s not attending a traditional four-year college, he will begin the next chapter with three of his childhood friends who have also accepted jobs.
“That’s also a positive, having some of my friends from high school interested in doing the same thing as me now,” he said. “I’ll know more people there, and it will be a little easier when I first start. It’s also cool how some of my friends who graduate next year also heard about Electric Boat and want to work there as well.
“I do think this is a great and unique opportunity not just for me but for anyone who also got the chance to work for them,” Aldrich said. “What they do is pretty sick, because who wouldn’t want to help build a submarine?”
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DISPLAYING COMMITMENT: Taylor Oldford, a recent graduate of Rogers High School, signs the paperwork in May to be hired at Electric Boat. Oldford was one of several students who participated in the High School Signing Day ceremony. He is accompanied by teacher Chris Lesuik, left, and Sara Brown, EB high school workforce development representative.
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CAREER CHOICES
Hundreds of recent local high school graduates are taking the same path.
After decades of high schoolers receiving the message that college and universities were where they belonged after getting a diploma, and that a college degree was the surefire ticket to a high-paying job, a growing number of teens are deciding to forgo another two to four years of schooling and enter the workforce immediately.
The rising cost of college and the prospect of making good pay as a skilled tradesman or woman are drawing them in.
And so are employers such as Electric Boat, which has to fulfill billions of dollars worth of government contracts to build submarines and thousands of jobs to fill with skilled electricians, welders, pipefitters and machinists.
EB has taken the initiative, making visits to schools far ahead of graduation for interviews and sales pitches about why an immediate career with their company might be the best path to take.
The recruitment effort is most visible in the “signing day” ceremonies held at high schools throughout the region every spring.
In May, Electric Boat hosted its third annual High School Signing Day ceremony at Cranston High School West, an event that featured hundreds of Rhode Island students celebrating a pursuit of careers in the maritime industry.
More than 150 students took the stage, receiving certificates and hard hats as they were officially welcomed into the Electric Boat family. They came from various technical programs, including welding, automotive technology and aviation.
The event was attended by congressional delegates, Gov. Daniel J. McKee, and Mark Rayha, Electric Boat president.
The signing day format mirrors the events in which highly recruited student-athletes announce their chosen college and sign an NCAA National Letter of Intent.
The EB events allow students to publicly affirm their career paths in front of their peers, families and community members.
Nationally, other organizations have held “signing days” such as Amazon.com Inc. and heavy equipment maker Deere & Co. In Rhode Island, it’s been used in the healthcare sector and upon the completion of apprenticeships.
EB says it “signed” seven high school graduates when it organized the first signing day in 2022. Four years later, the number has grown to more than 700 in Rhode Island and nearby Connecticut, where General Dynamics Electric Boat is based.
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FIRST CHOICE: Frank Galligan, director of the Warwick Area Career & Technical Center, speaking with Stephanie Shields, a department head and internship coordinator. Galligan says career and tech programs no longer have a reputation of being a fallback option for high school students.
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Frank Galligan, director of the Warwick Area Career & Technical Center, attended the Cranston West ceremony along with 12 of his students.
He says it’s not just a ceremonial occasion but a pivotal moment in their lives.
“It really is like a college graduation,” he said. “They aren’t necessarily signing a contract. But it’s important to let you know that you have a commitment to something.”
And what high school student-athlete signing day boasts the attendance of the governor, congressional leaders and the leader of one of the largest employers in the state?
“I don’t know how many other companies would be able to get such bigwigs to come and speak,” Galligan said.
UP FOR THE JOB
This year, a total of 400 Rhode Island high school seniors accepted job offers at EB’s Quonset Point facility, where the company is preparing to add as much as 4,000 people, part of a hiring surge of 8,000 across the entire company in the coming year.
Why so much hiring?
Right now, EB has a backlog of about $40 billion in work, according to Aenis “A.J.” Harris, vice president of human resources. That’s about 15 Virginia-class attack subs and another five Columbia-class ballistic missile boats, enough to keep EB “running full-tilt well into the 2040s,” Harris said.
The U.S. Navy has about 49 nuclear-powered attack submarines, well below its force-level requirement of at least 66. The urgency of rebuilding the fleet was underscored in March by a $15.38 billion contract modification awarded to Electric Boat for continued design and support work on the submarine programs.
Quonset Point will be doing a lot of the heavy lifting in the effort to catch up.
The sprawling EB facility at the former Navy base overlooking Narragansett Bay is more than 125 acres and contains more than 1 million square feet of building space.
That’s where sections of submarine hulls are fabricated, and work crews install miles of pipes, wiring and ventilation systems. The work involves precise welding, machining and fitting to meet stringent standards for nuclear-powered submarines that operate at great depths.
Once completed, the giant hull sections are shipped by barge to Groton, Conn., where the boats are completed.
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CUSTOM WORK: Zachary Farrell, executive director of secondary programs for Cranston Public School District, says the career programs are developed with the needs of employers such as Electric Boat in mind.
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Harris said Electric Boat must ensure the right talent to meet the demands of the future, building a strong pipeline of skilled workers who are ready to enter the workforce upon graduation by bridging the gap between education and employment, even before high school.
The competition for workers has become stiff as other manufacturers, along with contractors involved in offshore wind, utilities and commercial construction, have also been vying for talent.
EB’s heavy investment in workforce development is designed to encourage an early curiosity “that doesn’t stop after your first paycheck,” Harris said.
“Our commitment to workforce development is not just about filling positions; it’s about building a strong future,” he said. “We make connections early. We go into elementary schools and talk about shipbuilding. We let the kids build their own submarines, ‘welding’ crackers together with Cheez Whiz. … Those connections grow in high schools, where they’re exposed – hands-on – to the skilled trades.”
REBOUNDING
For decades, fewer young people entered many skilled trades as two-year and four-year colleges became the default path after high school. That contributed to labor shortages in construction, manufacturing, utilities and industrial maintenance. At the same time, a large share of experienced tradespeople are nearing retirement.
But career and technology educators say interest has been rebounding as the cost of earning a bachelor’s degree has risen dramatically and student loan debt along with it. At the same time, the wage gap has narrowed, with some experienced tradespeople earning six figures.
Even artificial intelligence has had an effect, making some people rethink white-collar careers that are susceptible to automation in the future.
Galligan said career and tech programs – for many years relegated to a fallback option for those who had no path to a four-year college – have now become a kind of hiring filter for companies such as Electric Boat, with the power to give a referral that could determine a student’s career trajectory.
In fact, with the hiring surge, school districts have added nearly 100 career and tech programs and beefed up others that now enroll about 20,000 students statewide as the opportunities at EB and other companies increase.
The welding program at Cranston High School West has long been a member of the Electric Boat Partnership, but more recently, the plumbing program joined the initiative as a direct result of Electric Boat’s hiring demands.
Zachary Farrell, executive director of secondary programs for Cranston Public School District, says 33 kids from his district signed with Electric Boat this year, primarily for welding and pipefitting.
Farrell, who has worked with the company many times before, said Cranston’s career and tech programs are prioritizing the full spectrum of maritime trades.
“Our programs are much more keyed into employer needs,” he said. “This is a great example of how to create that nexus for industry, K-12 education, postsecondary partners and government to come together to benefit students and families, creating economic opportunities through workforce development that keeps people in Rhode Island.”
Next year, the Cranston district will be operating 23 career and tech programs at the three high schools. It now has over 1,800 students enrolled, although officials acknowledge that many of the trades programs are still male-dominated, with three or four girls registering each year.
“[The programs] are now all incredibly popular,” Farrell said. “We have noted an increased interest in the trades and are always looking to enlarge our offerings in that area.”
QUALIFICATIONS?
Rhode Island has a history of maritime industry, something Electric Boat’s brass is looking to accentuate.
Some of the young hires are motivated by that connection to the sea, or by parents and family who are shipbuilders at the company.
Electric Boat’s hiring initiative is driven by its persistent, long-term and urgent demand for skilled labor.
“We want to ensure we have skilled trades and manufacturing careers available for students, not just fallback options,” Harris said.
Typically, new hires are doing hands-on training right away, and welders are usually trained for about six weeks before they begin work. For some jobs, starting pay may be $24 an hour, but there’s plenty of room for advancement, according to Harris.
An 18-year-old pipefitter trainee with an interest in management could find herself one day supervising a team of planners, he said. One young sheet-metal worker continued his education and ended up in a high-profile emergency management position.
As for qualifications for entry-level jobs?
“Curiosity. Character. Show up on time and ask questions,” Harris said. “And then ask more questions. That’s the person we want.”
Robert Young, executive director of operations at Newport Area Career and Technical Center, says students who go directly to Electric Boat tend to have a longer retention rate than the general workforce.
He often fields calls from the company and, like many Rhode Island career and tech programs, acts as a workforce farm team.
“When they call, they’re not necessarily asking for a certification,” he said. “They want to know that they work and that they don’t have to babysit them. They want to know about attendance and commitment.”
The Newport center recently celebrated its own Signing Day, where two students signed with Electric Boat.
College and Career Coordinator Kerry Clarke says there’s been a growing emphasis by EB on hands-on technical training, rather than a simple visit from a company representative to talk about their work.
At the end of April, 10 Newport seniors participated in the company’s specialized training workshop at the Westerly Education Center, which is managed by the R.I. Office of the Postsecondary Commissioner and partners with companies such as Electric Boat.
The students received training on marine pipefitting, sheet metal fabrication and electrical trades.
“The firsthand experience gained during these workshops is invaluable, equipping students with the skills needed to excel in their future roles,” Clarke said. “We had worked with Electric Boat in the past, but it seems like they are really prioritizing Rhode Island now. A kid cannot learn about what a job entails by taking a tour.”
Taylor Oldford, Newport’s Rogers High School class of 2026, says he had no plans for his immediate future after graduation.
Now, he is “super excited” to start at Electric Boat. He is eyeing a welding position.
“Honestly, if I hadn’t received the offer, I would probably end up finding some job that I wouldn’t like,” he said. “But because I was given this opportunity, I plan to take full use of it and stay for as long as I can.”