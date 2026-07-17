School of hard hats: College-bound? EB’s hiring surge convincing more grads there’s another career path

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MAKING SPARKS FLY: ­Mechanics work in one of Electric Boat’s metal fabrication “fixtures” used to build frames that reinforce a submarine’s ­pressure hull.  COURTESY ­GENERAL  DYNAMICS ­ELECTRIC BOAT
MAKING SPARKS FLY: ­Mechanics work in one of Electric Boat’s metal fabrication “fixtures” used to build frames that reinforce a submarine’s ­pressure hull.  COURTESY ­GENERAL  DYNAMICS ­ELECTRIC BOAT

Approaching graduation, Lincoln Aldrich was only certain of two things: he wanted to work on boats, and he wanted to make a decent paycheck. “I didn’t think college would be for me,” he said. “I thought I’d probably work as an electrician for some boat company, and I always heard they make good money doing

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