Scituate Neighborhood Health Station earns NCQA recognition

BURRILLVILLE – WellOne Primary Medical and Dental Care has announced that its Scituate facility, the Scituate Neighborhood Health Station, has earned a patient-centered medical home status from the National Committee for Quality Assurance.

The status was renewed for WellOne’s facilities in Burrillville, North Kingstown and Foster.

According to NCQA, a patient-centered medical home provides primary care that incorporates teamwork and patient participation. Designed to result in higher-quality care and improved cost efficiencies, patients’ care is overseen by teams that coordinate treatment across the health care system.

“This recognition is significant for our patients and staff. It demonstrates that WellOne is providing high-quality, coordinated care that is focused on the patient,” said Peter J. Bancroft, WellOne’s CEO and president.

