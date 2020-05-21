SCORE RI launches initiative to aid 1,000 local small businesses

PROVIDENCE – SCORE Rhode Island has launched an initiative aimed at helping 1,000 small businesses in the metropolitan area dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic with mentoring, education and financial assistance, the organization announced on Thursday.

The initiative, called ReStart RI, will see 50 volunteers help businesses as certified small-business mentors, subject-matter specialists and workshop presenters.

Cases of COVID-19 in the state increased by 189 on Wednesday, to 13,571, according to the R.I. Department of Health.

SCORE is running a series of workshops for businesses that cover a range of topics, such as federal relief programs, marking in the COVID-19 pandemic and how to restart a business following a shutdown.

The organization will also help businesses identify credit unions and banks that may offer access to capital and loans.

SCORE said it will tap its local partners, including state institutions, businesses- development organizations and chambers of commerce.

“SCORE Rhode Island has partnered with the secretary of state’s office for decades and they are a tremendous asset in our business community. Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, so we’re very excited about the launch of the SCORE ReStart RI program where small business owners can get free, practical advice from experienced business practitioners on how to reopen their businesses and thrive,” Rhode Island Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea said in a statement.

More information on the initiative, including recordings of past workshops, may be found at https://ri.score.org/restart-ri.