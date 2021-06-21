Scott Olson joins INSPIRE Environmental, connecting cutting-edge marine science capabilities with innovation in engineering

INSPIRE Environmental (Newport, RI) has hired Scott Olson as Senior Field and Innovation Manager. Bringing more than three decades of experience in project management, systems engineering, and field operations, Olson will play a lead role in cementing INSPIRE’s place as the nation’s leading provider of seafloor habitat monitoring for the emerging offshore energy industry.

“Scott Olson is a world class marine engineer, who has decades of experience as a submersible pilot, working with ROVs [remotely operated vehicles] and integrating marine systems,” says INSPIRE CEO Drew Carey. “He is the perfect fit for us.”

Olson’s arrival comes after a strategic expansion of the company’s expertise in fisheries habitats and marine mammals. Now, adding Olson’s expertise, INSPIRE plans to augment their SPI (Sediment Profile Imaging) camera technology to collect more data with higher efficiency to address the impact of seafloor construction on the entire marine ecosystem.

INSPIRE Environmental has built a world class reputation for marine habitat monitoring. They have already perfected protocols for pre- and post-construction surveys, and are looking to the future, developing industry-relevant long-term monitoring solutions. INSPIRE Environmental is uniquely poised to integrate with the needs of the emerging offshore renewable energy market.

About Scott Olson

Olson took up SCUBA as a teen, and his love of diving took him to Florida Institute of Technology where a diverse program of study allowed him to find his niche as an underwater technologist. Working his way through marine operations and systems engineering roles, Olson developed a comprehensive appreciation for what it takes to maintain, deploy, and develop underwater robotic systems. His abilities as a technologist and project manager will enhance the services INSPIRE is able to offer.

“To me, it’s all about getting the data for the scientists and our clients as efficiently and safely as possible,” says Olson.

Digital transformation opens doors to new data mining methodology

INSPIRE’s investment in infrastructure extends beyond hardware. Their meticulous response to the COVID-19 pandemic enabled the company to continue operations at almost full capacity, and a visionary investment in digital transformation is bringing new opportunities for innovation.

“We are going to be able harness our data more creatively, laying the groundwork for machine learning, AI, and other ways to become more efficient users of our data.” says COO Jeanine Boyle.

About INSPIRE Environmental

Founded in 2015, INSPIRE Environmental united CoastalVision, LLC and Germano & Associates. After more than 30 years using SPI technology to assess seafloor habitats, principals Drew Carey and Joe Germano are experts in how ocean environments support diverse ecosystems and the ways human impact the seafloor. INSPIRE works with a wide range of clients throughout the US and globally.

INSPIREenvironmental.com