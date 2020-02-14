Scott Woznicki Joins CBIZ as Managing Director

Scott Woznicki joined CBIZ as a Managing Director and Leader of the SOC Practice in New England. He has more than 20 years of experience providing global consulting, accounting, advisory and attest services to privately-held and public companies in the financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, technology, retail, IT services and telecommunications industries. In addition to providing System and Organization Controls (SOC) examinations (SOC 1, SOC 2, SOC 3) and agreed-upon procedures, Scott has extensive experience in operational reviews, risk assessments, internal and IT audits, Sarbanes-Oxley (SOX), and cybersecurity. Prior to joining the company, he worked at a Big Four accounting firm, and most recently served as the Internal Audit Director for a large publicly-traded organization.

