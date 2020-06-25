Sea Change home sells for $3.1M

WESTERLY – A single-family home that was originally part of the Browning Farm has sold for $3.1 million, according to town land records.

The house, called “Sea Change,” was built in 1925 and sits on 2 acres with ocean views. It covers almost 5,000 square feet of living space and has four bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms.

The property is located at 7 Browning Road. It was sold on June 12 by Sea Change LLC to URSA LLC, according to town records.

Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, which announced the sale, represented the seller. The buyer was represented by Lila Delman Real Estate.

