SEA Corp. acquired by Kapani

MIDDLETOWN – Navy contractor Systems Engineering Associates Corp. on Tuesday announced it has been acquired by the founder of ECS.

Buyer Roy Kapani ran ECS until he sold the company in 2018. Terms of his purchase of SEA Corp. from company founder Brian Gilligan were not disclosed.

The company’s leaders will continue in their roles, including President Dave Lussier, and his executive team of Dave Cadorette, Craig McMillian and Tanya Zaleski.

“The SEACORP team is thrilled to partner with Roy and his team, given their respect for our culture, experience in our markets, and a shared vision on how we can continue to grow our company,” said Lussier in a statement. “This partnership will allow us to further build our brand, broaden our portfolio of capabilities and expand into new customer segments by investing in the business, both organically and with strategic acquisitions.”

- Advertisement -

SEA Corp. has 465 employees, the company said, noting that the acquisition is expected to allow it to grow at a more rapid pace.

“The technologies developed and delivered by SEACORP have been a personal interest of mine for many years. I am truly excited to be working with the SEACORP team and look forward to helping them grow the company and its people into the future,” Kapani said. “I have deep respect for SEACORP and I am equally committed to maintaining the outstanding culture that their founder Brian Gilligan established and Dave Lussier and his team have nurtured over these past 40 years.”

The sale closed on March 19.