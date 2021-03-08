SEA Corp. lands $61.9M contract to support Naval Undersea Warfare Center

MIDDLETOWN – Systems Engineering Associates Corp. was awarded a $61.9 million contract to support the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport, the company announced Monday.
The five-year follow-on contract is for the support of the Virginia and Columbia non-propulsion electronics system and submarine warfare federated tactical system engineering.
SEA Corp. will continue to provide end-to-end platform and systems engineering for the development, implementation and sustainment of the non-propulsion electronics system on Virginia, Columbia and future new construction submarine platforms, the company said.
Work under the contract will include integration and testing, functional support services and administrative support services, as well as systems engineering, including trade studies, prototyping, risk reduction, requirements analysis, reliability and supportability analysis, system documentation and technical concept of operations development, according to the company.
“SEA Corp. looks forward to continuing our important platform engineering work, growing our capabilities, and delivering products for new construction platforms,” said Bill Blackburn, SEA Corp.’s Virginia/Ohio replacement business area manager. “We are grateful for the opportunity to continue to support NUWC Code 25 [Combat Systems Department] in this effort.”
