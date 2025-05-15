Sea Meadow Carriage House in Narragansett sells for $2.7M

NARRAGANSETT – A historic home known as the Sea Meadow Carriage House, which was constructed in 1875, recently sold for $2.7 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented the buyer in this transaction.

The 430 Ocean Road home contains three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and one half-bathroom. The home stands on a 1-acre lot, dotted with mature plantings, trees and a privet hedge, in Narragansett’s Ocean Road Historic District.

The two-story home with a wood-shingle exterior features a covered porch with a porch above it, supported by columns on the front side of the house, according to the real estate firm.

Inside the home are two working fireplaces, wide-plank pine floors, sitting areas, a mudroom and a study.

- Advertisement -

The property also comes with access to Newton Avenue rocks overlooking the ocean, and there’s also an outdoor shower in back of the home, along with a shed and an attached one-car garage, according to Residential Properties.

The home was most recently valued by Narragansett assessors in fiscal year 2024 as being worth $2.05 million, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database. The 1 acre of land alone is valued to be worth $917,200.

The seller in this transaction was represented by Keri-Ann McAlice, of Coastal Properties Group. Residential Properties sales associate Kate Coogan represented the buyer.

According to the trustee’s deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by Ann-Louise Hannon and it was purchased by Mark Hall and Elizabeth Hall.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X @Marc_La_Rock.