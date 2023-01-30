‘Sea View Villa’ in Middletown sells for $15M

MIDDLETOWN – The “Sea View Villa,” the iconic, 8,105 square foot home at 333 Tuckerman Ave., recently sold for $15 million, the town’s second-highest residential sale ever, according to Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty.

The highest residential sale was in 2007, when the Gray Craig Estate at 75 Gray Craig Road sold for $15.7 million, according to town records.

It was the first time in 77 years the “Sea View Villa,” on a bluff at the tip of Easton’s Point was listed, Gustave announced on Jan. 27. Anthony and Mary Spiratos purchased the property in 1945 for $12,000, according to town records.

Anthony Spiratos, a real estate development professional who has run for Jamestown and Newport’s District 13 state Senate seat a few times since 2015, owned the property at the time it was listed for $25 million in August 2022. He founded Dine Out Life, a take-out, food-delivery company supporting local restaurants, during the pandemic.

The 11-bedroom home with nine bathrooms is set on 4 acres and features Jacobean-style gables, Queen Anne forms and an Italianate porch. Built by architect John Dixon Johnston in 1881 for Zachariah C. Deas, a stockbroker and former Civil War general, the property offers stunning views from Martha’s Vineyard to Block Island, including a striking vista of Newport’s Cliff Walk across Easton’s Bay.

The home’s original details remain, including eight intricately designed tiled fireplaces, handsome paneling, coffered ceilings and stained-glass windows by John La Farge.

Tina Wiley and David Huberman of Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty represented the sellers. Kate Kirby Greenman, also of Gustave, represented the buyers, who were not listed on the town’s data base.

The 333 Tuckerman Ave. property was most recently listed by town assessors in 2020 as being worth $3.6 million, according to the online database. The land that makes up 333 Tuckerman Ave. was valued at $1.8 million.