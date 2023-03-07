SEACORP awarded $41.9M naval contract for submarine trainer maintenance

MIDDLETOWN – SEACORP LLC was awarded a five-year, $41.9 million contract from the U.S. Navy for submarine trainer maintenance, or SUBTM, the company announced Tuesday.

SEACORP will provide engineering services to the Combat Control Systems Department of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport to maintain all Code 25 trainers, including developmental and prototype training systems.

“SEACORP is grateful for the opportunity to apply our past engineering, research, and trainer experience and capabilities to the SUBTM program,” Tim Coffey, SEACORP’s vice president of training systems, said in a statement. “Through the execution of this contract, SEACORP and our teammates look forward to advancing the training capability and security provided to the U.S. Navy.”

As part of the contract, SEACORP will perform engineering and administration functions to ensure trainers are in fully operational condition and a Ready-For-Training state in support of scheduled and ad-hoc military utilization. It will also provide systems engineering, computer engineering, system administration, network administration, cybersecurity and information assurance, computer systems diagnostics, configuration management, electronic maintenance, electromechanical and mechanical maintenance, logistics, administrative support and trainer relocation services.

