PROVIDENCE – New York-based hedge fund Standard General L.P. has completed its buyout of Bally’s Corp. in a deal that valued the casino operator at $4.6 billion. According to its filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Feb. 13, Standard General acquired the 22.8 million remaining shares of Bally’s at $18.25 per share.

According to its filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Feb. 13 , Standard General acquired the 22.8 million remaining shares of Bally’s at $18.25 per share. Standard General had already owned a 23% stake in Bally’s.

The cash merger consideration was financed by the issuance of $500 million in senior secured notes due in 2028 provided by funds managed by Apollo, along with Bally’s available funds on hand and funding sources.

However, 17.9 million Bally’s stockholders elected to retain their shares through a rollover election. As a result, 48.4 million shares of common stock are now outstanding upon completion of the merger transactions. Warrants representing the right to purchase up to 11.6 million shares are available.

On Feb. 24, Bally’s stock will revert to its original “BALY” ticker on the New York Stock Exchange.

Soohyung Kim, managing partner of Standard General, is also chairman of the Bally’s board of directors. Standard General will merge Bally’s into its regional casino chain, The Queen Casino & Entertainment.

With the merger, Bally's now owns and operates 19 gambling, entertainment and hospitality facilities across 11 states.

Bally’s has a 20-year deal with Rhode Island to operate legal gambling in partnership with International Game Technology PLC.

In January 2023, Bally’s sold the properties and buildings of Bally’s Tiverton Casino & Hotel in Tiverton and Bally’s Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Biloxi in Biloxi, Miss., to Gaming & Leisure Properties Inc. for $635 million.

Bally’s will report its fourth quarter earnings on March 5 after market close.