NEWPORT – American Strategic Investment Co.,

a subsidiary of

Bellevue Capital Partners LLC,

closed the $63.5 million sale of its 9 Times Square Midtown Manhattan property, according to its 8-K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Dec. 26

The buyer,

9 Times Square Acquisitions LLC, a Delaware limited liability company, paid a $7 million nonrefundable deposit with respect to the sales price, according to an accompanying press release.

American Strategic Investment Co. previously announced that it had secured an amendment of the mortgage loan on 9 Times Square, which extended the maturity date to January 2025, subject to certain conditions, to facilitate the sale of the Manhattan property.

American Strategic Investment Co. CEO

Michael Anderson said the company expects

to utilize the approximately $13.5 million in net proceeds from this sale to strengthen its balance sheet and support its pursuit of an expanded asset acquisition and diversification strategy.

American Strategic is

a publicly traded company that

owns a portfolio of

commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

Bellevue is a leading diversified investment, asset management and operating platform and the sole member of AR Global Investments LLC.