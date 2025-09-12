SEC filing of the week: Aspen Aerogels agrees to contract with new CFO

Be seen. Be honored. Be part of Rhode Island’s manufacturing legacy. Applications are open—don't miss your chance to showcase your impact and inspire the industry!

PROVIDENCE – Aspen Aerogels on Friday announced it has secured an employment agreement with Grant Thoele to serve as the company’s next chief financial officer. In its filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Sept. 11, Thoele will receive a base salary of $390,000 per year that includes performance-based bonuses and equity grants

PROVIDENCE – Aspen Aerogels on Friday announced it has secured an employment agreement with Grant Thoele to serve as the company's next chief financial officer.

In its filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Sept. 11 , Thoele will receive a base salary of $390,000 per year that includes performance-based bonuses and equity grants when he takes over the position on Oct. 1. The deal will be automatically renewed yearly unless the Northborough, Mass.-based

Thoele, who currently serves as Aspen Aerogel’s chief of staff to the CEO and vice president of corporate strategy and finance, will succeed Ricardo Rodriguez, who will step down as chief financial officer at the end of the third quarter.

“It’s been a privilege to help guide Aspen through a dynamic period,” Rodriquez said in a statement when the succession plan was announced on Aug. 7. “I’m confident the company is well-positioned for the future, and I look forward to supporting Grant through a smooth transition.”

Prior to joining Aspen Aerogels in August 2021, Thoele was a vice president at

Providence Equity Partners

and began his career at

KPMG LLP

. He holds both a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in accounting from Texas Tech University.

Aspen Aerogels expects between a loss of between $3.73 and $3.86 per share for the full year, with revenue in the range of $297 million to $317 million for the year. The company’s shares have declined 31% since the beginning of the year, and its stock has decreased 58% in the last 12 months.

company or Thoele provides written notice of nonrenewal at least 60 days before the applicable expiration date.