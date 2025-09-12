SEC filing of the week: Aspen Aerogels agrees to contract with new CFO

By
-
ASPEN AEROGELS on Friday announced it has secured an employment agreement with the next chief financial officer, Grant Thoele. 

PROVIDENCE – Aspen Aerogels on Friday announced it has secured an employment agreement with Grant Thoele to serve as the company’s next chief financial officer.  In its filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Sept. 11, Thoele will receive a base salary of $390,000 per year that includes performance-based bonuses and equity grants

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Anyhow You Look at It—Energy Savings Add Up

Anyhow Studio, a ceramics studio in Providence, empowers early-career ceramic artists and beginners to grow…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR