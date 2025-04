Thank you to everyone who enrolled. Winners will be announced late April.

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

WEST WARWICK – AstroNova Inc. has expanded its board of directors with the appointment of Darius G. Nevin. According to the company’s filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 3, Nevin will serve on the audit committee and compensation committee effective immediately. He becomes the fifth independent member of AstroNova’s board of

WEST WARWICK – AstroNova Inc. has expanded its board of directors with the appointment of Darius G. Nevin.

According to the company’s filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 3 , Nevin will serve on the audit committee and compensation committee effective immediately.

He becomes the fifth independent member of AstroNova’s board of directors, which has now expanded to six members with Nevin’s appointment.

“[Nevin] is an accomplished public company director and former senior executive whose financial acumen, governance background, and leadership experience make him an excellent addition to our board,” Richard S. Warzala, AstroNova’s lead independent director said in the accompanying news release. “His analytical insights, strategic vision and diverse business expertise are qualities that will help AstroNova drive value for its shareholders.”

Nevin previously served nine years as chief financial officer for Protection One Inc., one of the largest security monitoring companies in the U.S. While there, he was instrumental in orchestrating a comprehensive financial turnaround that significantly enhanced operational efficiency, culminating in the successful sale of the company.

Since 2016, Nevin has served on the board of Alarm.com, a global leader in internet-of-things security and automation solutions. In 2022, He joined the board of drug testing company Psychemedics Corporation, where he serves as chairman. In addition, he served on the board of WCI Communities Inc., a luxury homebuilder, from its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2013 until its sale in 2017.

AstroNova expects to report its fourth-quarter and full-year fiscal 2025 financial results on April 14.