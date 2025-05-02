SEC filing of the week: AstroNova lands $10M defense industry contract

Join us and celebrate trailblazers, innovators, and leaders who are making a difference

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

WEST WARWICK – AstroNova Inc. has been awarded a renewed $10 million multiyear defense industry contract, according to its filing with the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission on April 29. Under the agreement, AstroNova is expected to receive orders to deliver nearly 300 ToughWriter printers and more than 800 ToughSwitch products to a leading defense

WEST WARWICK

– AstroNova Inc. has been awarded a renewed $10 million multiyear defense industry contract, according to its filing with the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission on April 29

Under the agreement, AstroNova is expected to receive orders to deliver nearly 300 ToughWriter printers and more than 800 ToughSwitch products to a leading defense industry customer. The firm fixed-price contract has an expected value of approximately $10 million through 2029, with $1.7 million of shipments anticipated in fiscal year 2026.

Company spokesperson Deborah Pawlowski said the customer was not named due to confidentiality requirements.

“Being reselected by a global defense technology company to deliver the next generation of airborne printing solutions is clearly a testament to our leading aerospace printer and networking solutions, innovative technology and strong market position,” said Gregory Woods, CEO and president of AstroNova. “The ruggedized version of our ToughWriter product provides highly reliable, high-resolution, direct thermal printing from a compact, lightweight footprint and is ideally suited for the demanding military transport aircraft environment. Night-vision compatible switches and military-grade connectors allow the ToughWriter to withstand the rigorous demands of military missions.”

The ToughWriter printers are its next-generation solution with upgraded technology, a simpler design and a streamlined manufacturing process, AstroNova said. ToughSwitch products are ruggedized Ethernet switches that are ideally suited for the most demanding environments, including commercial aircraft, military transport aircraft, military vehicles and shipboard applications.

The name of the company that awarded the contract to AstroNova was withheld.West Warwick-based AstroNova, a manufacturer of specialty printers, associated software and consumables, employs 400 people locally, according to Providence Business News' 2025 Book of Lists.