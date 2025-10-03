SEC filing of the week: AstroNova reschedules annual meeting to Dec. 2

By
-
ASTRONOVA INC. will now hold its 2025 annual meeting on Dec. 2. The meeting was originally slated for July 9, but it was cancelled as the company was facing a proxy fight by activist by Texas-based Askeladden Capital Management LLC. 
PROVIDENCE – With a new CEO and president, along with a cooperation agreement with an activist investor to end a proxy fight, AstroNova Inc. has now rescheduled its annual meeting for Dec. 2, according to its filing with a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.  The new record date for shareholders eligible to vote at the

