SEC filing of the week: AstroNova reschedules annual meeting to Dec. 2

PROVIDENCE – With a new CEO and president, along with a cooperation agreement with an activist investor to end a proxy fight, AstroNova Inc. has now rescheduled its annual meeting for Dec. 2, according to its filing with a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The new record date for shareholders eligible to vote at the

The new record date for shareholders eligible to vote at the meeting is Oct. 13. Time, location, and format will be provided in a later Schedule 14A filing, AstroNova said.

The meeting was originally slated for July 9. However, it was cancelled as AstroNova was facing a proxy fight by activist by Texas-based Askeladden Capital Management LLC.

Askeladden Capital – owned by Samir Patel, who has a 9.1% stake in AstroNova – was seeking to replace its interdependent board members at the company’s annual meeting.

In a proxy statement on April 29, Patel claimed AstroNova had made several strategic and operational missteps since fiscal 2022, which include an ink-quality issue that persisted for four years and the company spending $18.76 million in cash and assuming $3.4 million in debt to acquire Portugal-based printing firm MTEX in May 2024.

Patel also said AstroNova missed profitability targets.

Jorik E. Ittmann, who joined AstroNova in 2024 as vice president of commercial operations for the product identification segment, took over as CEO and president of the company on Aug. 15. He succeeded Darius G. Nevin, who had been serving as interim CEO and president since Gregory A. Woods resigned on June 30.

On Aug 21, AstroNova entered a cooperation agreement with Askeladden Capital, appointing Shawn Kravetz to the board of directors.

On Sept. 9, AstroNova reported a $1.2 million loss in the second quarter, widening its deficit from $311,000 a year ago.