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PROVIDENCE – Bally’s Intralot S.A. has entered an agreement for an all-share takeover of Gibraltar-based Evoke PLC in a deal valued at 243 million British pounds, or $326 million. According to Bally’s Corp.’s filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on June 5, Evoke shareholders will receive 0.537 newly issued Intralot shares for each

SEC filing of the week: Bally’s Intralot S.A. to takeover Evoke PLC

PROVIDENCE – Bally’s Intralot S.A. has entered an agreement for an all-share takeover of

Gibraltar-based

Evoke PLC in a deal valued at 243 million British pounds, or $326 million.

According to Bally’s Corp.’s filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on June 5 , Evoke shareholders will receive 0.537 newly issued Intralot shares for each share they currently own or choose a cash alternative of 52 pence per share, or about 69 cents.

The maximum aggregate cash payment available to Evoke shareholders under the cash alternative offer will be capped at 117.1 million pounds, or $154.6 million, according to the filing.

Evoke, an international gaming and betting company that was formerly known as 888 holdings, will delist from the London Stock Exchange when the takeover is finalized.

Bally’s Intralot S.A. was formed in 2025 when Intralot S.A., a Greek-based gaming company, acquired Bally’s international interactive business in a cash and stock deal valued at $1.8 billion. The deal made Bally’s the majority shareholder of Intralot.

The acquisition is expected to conclude between the fourth quarter of 2026 and the first quarter of 2027.