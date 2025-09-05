SEC filing of the week: Beeline Holdings achieves debt-free status

Be seen. Be honored. Be part of Rhode Island’s manufacturing legacy. Applications are open—don't miss your chance to showcase your impact and inspire the industry!

PROVIDENCE – Beeline Holdings Inc. is now debt free. In its filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Sept. 4, the financial technology mortgage lender paid off all its notes and senior secured debentures ahead of schedule, bringing its balance sheet to debt-free status. Beeline carried more than $7 million in debt as

“Becoming debt-free by the end of 2025 was one of our key strategic goals,” said Beeline CEO Nick Liuzza. “Achieving this milestone earlier than planned strengthens our financial foundation and allows us to focus fully on growth and innovation. It’s a testament to our team’s discipline and execution.”

ompany’s warehouse lines, which are used exclusively to fund mortgage transactions that generate revenue for Beeline. Those loans are typically held for approximately 20 business days before being sold, with proceeds replenishing the warehouse lines.

Beeline now expects to achieve cash flow operations by the first quarter of 2026.

The company reported a loss of $6.9 million in its first quarter as a publicly traded company on May 20.