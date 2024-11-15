SEC filing of the week: Bellevue Capital Partners boosts investment in Global Net Lease

The Premier Business Networking Event of the Year Returns!

NEWPORT – Bellevue Capital Partners, already one of the largest shareholders of Global Net Lease Inc., has acquired an additional 100,000 shares of GNL. In its filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Nov. 13, Bellevue bought the common stock for $7.72 per share. In an accompanying press release, Bellevue said the strategic investment

Bellevue said the strategic investment reemphasizes its confidence in GNL’s management of its execution of its previously announced strategic plan. GNL’s strategic disposition plan includes the recently announced $950 million in asset sales this year at a cap rate of 7.1%.

“The execution of this strategy is a testament to GNL and its management team’s ability to navigate market conditions effectively and execute on their announced strategy,” Bellevue said in the release.

Bellevue is a leading diversified investment, asset management and operating platform and the sole member of AR Global Investments LLC.

New York-based Global Net Lease Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust.