SEC filing of the week: CVS agrees to sell $3B in outstanding notes

PROVIDENCE – CVS Health Corp. has entered an underwriting agreement to sell $3 billion in outstanding notes.

In its filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Dec. 3 , CVS Health has agreed to sell the underwriters $.2.25 billion

aggregate principal amount of its 7% Series A Junior Subordinated Notes due 2055 and $750 million aggregate principal amount of its 6.750% Series B Junior Subordinated Notes due 2054.

The underwriting agreement includes Barclays Capital Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC as representatives of the underwriters.

The sale of the notes is expected on Dec. 10 with net proceeds expected to be approximately $2.96 billion.

Companies typically sell notes such as this to raise capital to fund operations, launch new projects or repay existing debt, particularly when other loan options are too expensive.