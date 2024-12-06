SEC filing of the week: CVS agrees to sell $3B in outstanding notes

PROVIDENCE – CVS Health Corp. has entered an underwriting agreement to sell $3 billion in outstanding notes.
In its filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Dec. 3, CVS Health has agreed to sell the underwriters $.2.25 billion aggregate principal amount of its 7% Series A Junior Subordinated Notes due 2055 and $750 million aggregate principal amount of its 6.750% Series B Junior Subordinated Notes due 2054.
Companies typically sell notes such as this to raise capital to fund operations, launch new projects or repay existing debt, particularly when other loan options are too expensive.
The underwriting agreement includes Barclays Capital Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC as representatives of the underwriters.
The sale of the notes is expected on Dec. 10 with net proceeds expected to be approximately $2.96 billion.