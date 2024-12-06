SEC filing of the week: CVS agrees to sell $3B in outstanding notes

By
-
CVS HEALTH CORP. has entered an underwriting agreement to sell $3 billion in outstanding notes. 
CVS HEALTH CORP. has entered an underwriting agreement to sell $3 billion in outstanding notes. 

PROVIDENCE – CVS Health Corp. has entered an underwriting agreement to sell $3 billion in outstanding notes.  In its filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Dec. 3, CVS Health has agreed to sell the underwriters $.2.25 billion aggregate principal amount of its 7% Series A Junior Subordinated Notes due 2055 and $750

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Redefining Higher Education: The Strategic Imperative of a Three-Year Bachelor’s Degree

For over a century, the structure of undergraduate education has remained largely unchanged—typically requiring four…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR