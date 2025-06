Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – Danny Deep, the current executive vice president of Combat Systems for General Dynamics Corp., has been promoted to executive vice president of Global Operations, the defense company announced in its filing with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on June 9.

Deep will have a base salary of $1.2 million with an annual incentive opportunity of 130% of his base salary, according to the filing.

“[Deep] will focus on improving operating performance across each of the company’s business units during this period of growth and change,” Phebe Novakovic, CEO and chairman of General Dynamics, said in the company’s press release. “[Deep] is a proven leader and has spent the last 24 years with the company in various operating roles and has deep experience and demonstrated results. Each of our business units will benefit from his leadership and focus on enhanced operating performance.”

Jason Aiken will take over as executive vice president of Combat Systems and will retain oversight of Mission Systems as part of his duties.

The company’s Marine Systems segment includes General Dynamics Electric Boat, which has a significant submarine-building operation in North Kingstown.

“We are looking forward to Jason expanding his portfolio and continuing his contribution to the company,” said Novakovic.

Amy Gilliland has been promoted to executive vice president and will remain president of General Dynamics Information Technology and

Mark Burns has been promoted to executive vice president and will remain president of Gulfstream.

“I am pleased to welcome [Gilliland] and [Burns] to the select group of operating officers upon whom we confer broader corporate responsibilities,” said Novakovic.

Rob Smith, executive vice president of Marine Systems, will continue in his position, including the responsibility for all Marine Systems major contracting.