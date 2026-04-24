SEC filing of the week: Hasbro announces March cyber breach won’t affect Q1 earnings

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PAWTUCKET – Hasbro Inc. has delayed announcing its first-quarter results and said a March cyber breach did not affect the company’s quarterly earnings, the toy company announced in its filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. “Due to the company’s implementation of containment measures, certain systems were proactively taken offline and are being

PAWTUCKET – Hasbro Inc. has delayed announcing its first-quarter results and said a March cyber breach did not affect the company's quarterly earnings, the toy company announced in its filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday

“Due to the company’s implementation of containment measures, certain systems were proactively taken offline and are being brought online sequentially,” the company said in its filing. “As a result, Hasbro has experienced delays in compiling the information required to complete the preparation and release of its financial results for the first quarter of 2026, including the filing of its first quarter 10-Q.”

The full impact of the breach is being investigated.

On March 28, Hasbro reported that it identified unauthorized access to its network. Business-continuity plans were implemented to enable Hasbro to continue to take orders, ship products and conduct other key operations.

On April 16, a

class-action lawsuit was filed in Federal District Court in Providence against the company by a group of former and current employees in connection to the data breach.

Led by former Hasbro employee Sheila Standing, the plaintiffs claim in their lawsuit that the company has not been transparent about what information was compromised.

The lawsuit seeks an unspecified amount of monetary damages and “injunctive relief,” including stronger cybersecurity measures and lifetime credit monitoring, monetary damages, restitution and attorneys’ fees.

In Thursday’s filing, Hasbro released preliminary first-quarter results, projecting revenue

of approximately $970 million to $985 million and an o

perating profit of approximately $235 million to $245 million.

However, the company did add that it expects the cyber breach to affect its second-quarter earnings due to investigatory and advisory costs related to the incident. The company also said any delayed shipping in the second quarter will be made up in the second half of 2026.