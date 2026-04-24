SEC filing of the week: Hasbro announces March cyber breach won’t affect Q1 earnings

By
-
HASBRO INC. said in its filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday that the March cyber breach did not affect the company’s quarterly earnings. / COURTESY HASBRO INC.

PAWTUCKET – Hasbro Inc. has delayed announcing its first-quarter results and said a March cyber breach did not affect the company’s quarterly earnings, the toy company announced in its filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday.  “Due to the company’s implementation of containment measures, certain systems were proactively taken offline and are being

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Small Office, Big Impact: Rhode Island Health Care Association Upgrades to Energy-Efficient Lighting

For many small businesses and nonprofit organizations, relatively simple upgrades can deliver meaningful savings while…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display