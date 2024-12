The Premier Business Networking Event of the Year Returns!

BRISTOL – JAIA Robotics Inc., which makes underwater drones for data, has raised $1.8 million in funding, according to its filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Dec. 12. The company plans to use the funds for growth, including product development, said CEO and co-founder Ian Estaphan. The funds come as part of a

SEC filing of the week: JAIA Robotics raises $1.8M in equity funding

The company plans to use the funds for growth, including product development, said CEO and co-founder Ian Estaphan.

The funds come as part of a $2.5 million equity offering that will close on Feb. 20.

JAIA Robotics uses torpedo-shaped robots to conduct seafloor surveys, identify hazards and make environmental assessments for its clients.