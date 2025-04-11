SEC filing of the week: Ocean Biomedical’s loss narrows to $9.4M in 2024

OCEAN BIOMEDICAL Inc. ended fiscal year 2024 with a loss of $9.4 million compared to the $114.4 million deficit the company endured the year prior. 

PROVIDENCE – Ocean Biomedical Inc. ended 2024 with a loss of $9.4 million compared to the $114.4 million deficit the company reported the year prior.  In its annual report filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 8, the biotech company said it has not generated any revenue since its inception in 2019.

